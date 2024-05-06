Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Block (NYSE:SQ)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $99.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SQ. Mizuho upped their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.55.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,642,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,202,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,942,000 after purchasing an additional 212,218 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Block by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after buying an additional 1,000,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Block by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 75,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,735,000 after acquiring an additional 71,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

