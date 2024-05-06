Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,336 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.55. 8,746,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,295,453. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.