Unizen (ZCX) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unizen has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Unizen has a market cap of $124.89 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 948,614,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

