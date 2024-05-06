Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stake Raised by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,257 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 583,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 405,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 218,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.96. 29,568,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,406,131. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

