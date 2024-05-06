Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

HNW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 41,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,938. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.