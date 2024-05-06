Gallacher Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 107,709 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,601. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.72.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,087,143 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

