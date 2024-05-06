BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Citigroup

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

BWA traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $37.02. 1,849,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 43,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

