Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,572 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 13.2% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 15,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 10.1% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.64. 3,140,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,780,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.