Celestia Price Reaches $10.33 (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Celestia has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $97.30 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can currently be bought for approximately $10.33 or 0.00016281 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,041,205,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,040,986,301.369717 with 182,029,829.119717 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 10.25763894 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $91,573,147.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

