GlycoMimetics’ (GLYC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

GlycoMimetics Stock Down 81.0 %

GLYC stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,911,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,782. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

