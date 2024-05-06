Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $175.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.55.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $4.03 on Monday, reaching $167.64. The company had a trading volume of 511,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,503. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day moving average is $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $131,357.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 441,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,133,000 after buying an additional 370,627 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,756,000 after buying an additional 294,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,724,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

