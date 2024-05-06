Citigroup Increases nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $92.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.01. 1,381,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. nVent Electric has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

