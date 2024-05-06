Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

APLD traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a market cap of $397.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 4.29.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

