AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Trading 6.3% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.53. 107,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 149,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,134.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

AdvanSix Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.06 million, a P/E ratio of 788.60 and a beta of 1.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $382.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $38,724.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,370 shares in the company, valued at $15,556,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $38,724.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,556,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,784,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,048 shares of company stock worth $578,848 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,579,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after buying an additional 401,322 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 9.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 131,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

