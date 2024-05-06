Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.700-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.63.

OHI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.13. 716,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,843. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.44%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

