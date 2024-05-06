BILL (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.960-2.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. BILL also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.410-0.490 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.35.

Shares of BILL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average is $70.44. BILL has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that BILL will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

