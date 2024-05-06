National Bank of Canada FI Has $39.06 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,502 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $39,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $232.09. The company had a trading volume of 804,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,944. The firm has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.10.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

