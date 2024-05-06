Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Lowered to C$52.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.19% from the stock’s previous close.
AND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.43.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8439434 earnings per share for the current year.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
