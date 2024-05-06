Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGR.UN. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
