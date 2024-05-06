Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HDSN. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HDSN

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ HDSN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 278,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $424.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 22.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.