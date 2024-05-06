AES (NYSE:AES) Issues Earnings Results

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. AES updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.870-1.970 EPS.

AES Price Performance

AES stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.92. 2,732,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,249,867. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. AES has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

