AES (NYSE:AES) Issues Earnings Results

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. AES updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.870-1.970 EPS.
AES Price Performance
AES stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.92. 2,732,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,249,867. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. AES has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.
AES Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About AES
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
