Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ (LCTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 442.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LCTX

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 21.7 %

Shares of LCTX stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.61.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.20% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lineage Cell Therapeutics

In related news, Director Don M. Bailey bought 96,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $100,001.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,801 shares in the company, valued at $165,153.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 6,730,770 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,666,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,332,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Don M. Bailey bought 96,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,801 shares in the company, valued at $165,153.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 94,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.