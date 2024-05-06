Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Barclays

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $138.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TXRH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.59.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 3.6 %

TXRH stock opened at $163.61 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $170.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

