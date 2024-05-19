Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$335.00 to C$305.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$301.85.

TSE BYD opened at C$234.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$276.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$278.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$228.56 and a 12-month high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

