Brokers Offer Predictions for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BECN. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Shares of BECN opened at $96.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.71. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $103.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,777,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 47,028 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 214,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after buying an additional 86,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

