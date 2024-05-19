Barrington Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of VerifyMe in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for VerifyMe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VerifyMe’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of VerifyMe stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.75. VerifyMe has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

