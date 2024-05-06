Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,970 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,076,000 after buying an additional 408,295 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,451,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,343,000 after acquiring an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Exponent by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 280,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $102.72. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.96.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,030 shares of company stock valued at $418,242 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

