Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CWEN. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Marathon Capitl reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CWEN opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.86. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 115.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 70,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 52,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

