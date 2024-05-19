Northland Capmk Weighs in on Genasys Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genasys in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Genasys has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Genasys had a negative net margin of 71.72% and a negative return on equity of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genasys by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Genasys by 54.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

