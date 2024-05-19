Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.61 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.56%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OVV. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OVV opened at C$67.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$43.61 and a 1-year high of C$76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.47.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

