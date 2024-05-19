NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $285.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $193.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.62 and a 200-day moving average of $216.40.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $39,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

