Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Travelzoo Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $9.10 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $120.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.25% and a net margin of 15.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 43,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $459,499.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,222,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,252,685.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 148,931 shares of company stock worth $1,483,335 over the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

