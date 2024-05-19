Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $937.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $614.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,030.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $855.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $835.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,565,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated



Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

