Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organigram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Organigram had a negative net margin of 188.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Organigram from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Organigram

Organigram Price Performance

NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. Organigram has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Organigram during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Organigram by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 46,071 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Organigram by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 483,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100,140 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organigram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Organigram in the first quarter worth approximately $825,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.