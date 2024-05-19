D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DHI. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.82.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.4 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $151.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.13. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insider Activity

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

