LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,973 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.24% of EMCOR Group worth $24,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $992,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,054,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME opened at $363.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.75. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.49 and a 12-month high of $369.53.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

