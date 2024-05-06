Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 44,253 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 43,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GBAB opened at $16.21 on Monday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

