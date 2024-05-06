Harrow Health (HROW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.65 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. On average, analysts expect Harrow Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health Price Performance

NASDAQ HROW opened at $10.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Harrow Health from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Harrow Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harrow Health news, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $104,310.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,773,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,035,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $104,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,773,914.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 170,715 shares of company stock worth $1,864,011. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.