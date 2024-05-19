Kier Group (LON:KIE) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.64) price objective on the stock.

Kier Group Trading Down 0.1 %

KIE opened at GBX 146.80 ($1.84) on Wednesday. Kier Group has a one year low of GBX 72.20 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 151.60 ($1.90). The company has a market cap of £662.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,631.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.28.

Get Kier Group alerts:

Kier Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Kier Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.