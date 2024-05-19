StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised RADCOM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

RDCM stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.58 million, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new stake in RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at $4,883,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 109.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 270,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 141,079 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in RADCOM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 753,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 63,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RADCOM by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,923 shares in the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

