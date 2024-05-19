HC Wainwright Weighs in on Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7 %

SGMO stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $134.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.40. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.55% and a negative net margin of 1,749.06%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,943,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 192,385 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

