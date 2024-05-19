Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,050 ($50.87) price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPLM. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Diploma from GBX 4,400 ($55.26) to GBX 4,700 ($59.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($56.52) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,950 ($49.61).
Read Our Latest Research Report on DPLM
Diploma Stock Down 0.4 %
Diploma Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,263.74%.
About Diploma
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diploma
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.