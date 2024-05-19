Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.66) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,367.50 ($29.73).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Compass Group

Compass Group Stock Performance

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 2,256 ($28.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,008.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,940.50 ($24.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,332 ($29.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,230.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,164.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is 5,733.33%.

About Compass Group

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.