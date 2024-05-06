Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
Protara Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %
Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.13. Equities research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.
About Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.
