WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.90% from the stock’s previous close.

WSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.7 %

WSC opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,294,000 after acquiring an additional 73,119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,306,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.