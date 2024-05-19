Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.64.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $212.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $120.18 and a 1 year high of $219.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.13. The stock has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,514,814,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3,940.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $352,626,000 after buying an additional 2,121,912 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 126.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,254,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $464,974,000 after buying an additional 1,259,111 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 123.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,976,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $407,699,000 after buying an additional 1,092,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,117,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,012,171,000 after buying an additional 973,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

