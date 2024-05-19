Precigen, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precigen in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 1,781.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.77. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Precigen by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,524 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,091,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

