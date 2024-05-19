William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Alto Neuroscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.40) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE ANRO opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alto Neuroscience has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Conrad Smith acquired 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at $439,527.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANRO. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at about $21,267,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,372,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,592,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,788,000.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

