Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Issued By Zacks Research

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will earn $9.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.02. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $10.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $39.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $42.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $314.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $323.95.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,819,000 after buying an additional 31,739 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,832,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $16,330,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

