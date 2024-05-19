SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for SpringBig in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SpringBig’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBIG opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. SpringBig has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.80.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

